New York Giants Training Camp Report: August 1, 2017

Acclimation period over, the Giants don their “uppers” for Tuesday’s practice.

The theme of Tuesday’s Giants practice as “Pads!” as the players, back from a day off Monday, donned their uppers (shoulder pads) for a more physical practice that featured thump and release.

While the players, particularly those in the pit, might prefer to work with pads all the time—something that is not permitted in the spring nor during the first three days of practice per the terms of the current CBA—by waiting, it made for a more intense and lively practice, according to head coach Ben McAdoo.

“I think the first three days without pads on helped us,” he said. “Going out and repping the drills and talking about the type of tempo that we want out on the field. And I think both sides responded.”

“It was kind of hot, but other than that, with the pads on, it’s good,” said safety Landon Collins of putting part of the pads on.

“It’s fantastic to get the pads on and tackle a few people. I mean, not tackle, but wrap and release as we call it, but it felt fantastic.”

On Wednesday, the Giants will be in full pads for the first time since January’s playoff loss to the Packers. Even so, McAdoo has repeatedly said that he wants his football team to be smart even in protective padding because of the possibility of injury occurring in the heat of the moment.

To that end, the guidelines for the players will be simple: hit and release and keep each other off the ground while also maintaining building up a faster tempo so that come next Friday night, when the Giants open their preseason schedule at home against Pittsburgh, they’re ready to roll.

“Now, we get into the nitty-gritty,” Collins said of the plans for a fully padded practice Wednesday. “You have to get used to (the pads) first, but I would say, after today, I think it’s going to be different. It’s going to be ramped up, and we’ll see a different practice tomorrow.”

Giddy up!