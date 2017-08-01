New York Giants Training Camp Report: August 1, 2017

Acclimation period over, the Giants don their “uppers” for Tuesday’s practice.
The theme of Tuesday’s Giants practice as “Pads!” as the players, back from a day off Monday, donned their uppers (shoulder pads) for a more physical practice that featured thump and release.
While the players, particularly those in the pit, might prefer to work with pads all the time—something that is not permitted in the spring nor during the first three days of practice per the terms of the current CBA—by waiting, it made for a more intense and lively practice, according to head coach Ben McAdoo.
“I think the first three days without pads on helped us,” he said. “Going out and repping the drills and talking about the type of tempo that we want out on the field. And I think both sides responded.”
“It was kind of hot, but other than that, with the pads on, it’s good,” said safety Landon Collins of putting part of the pads on.
“It’s fantastic to get the pads on and tackle a few people. I mean, not tackle, but wrap and release as we call it, but it felt fantastic.”
On Wednesday, the Giants will be in full pads for the first time since January’s playoff loss to the Packers. Even so, McAdoo has repeatedly said that he wants his football team to be smart even in protective padding because of the possibility of injury occurring in the heat of the moment.
To that end, the guidelines for the players will be simple: hit and release and keep each other off the ground while also maintaining building up a faster tempo so that come next Friday night, when the Giants open their preseason schedule at home against Pittsburgh, they’re ready to roll.
“Now, we get into the nitty-gritty,” Collins said of the plans for a fully padded practice Wednesday. “You have to get used to (the pads) first, but I would say, after today, I think it’s going to be different. It’s going to be ramped up, and we’ll see a different practice tomorrow.”
Giddy up!
Injury Report
Running back Shane Vereen (lower body soreness) was held out of Tuesday’s practice. Defensive end Devin Taylor was also held out for the same reason. Unlike Vereen, who had come out of Sunday’s practice early, Taylor’s issue seems to have popped up some time between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.
Receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris suffered a shoulder injury on a play in which he took a shot after catching a slant. It was the same play in which Sterling Shepard and B.J. Goodson appeared to get into a brief shoving match after the whistle had blown, but I am not sure if that was the play on which Harris was injured.
Shortly after that, he did head inside with a trainer.
Linebacker J.T. Thomas (knee) and running back Shaun Draughn (ankle) remain on the PUP list.
Lineup Notes
Darian Thompson worked with the starting defense at free safety. It’s probably not too soon to conclude that Thompson has jumped out in the lead for the starting free safety job, ahead of Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe.
Orleans Darkwa took some early practice snaps with the first team offense. Darkwa looked solid going against the starting defensive line in a drill specifically designed to get the running backs’ timing down on hitting the holes and establishing their ground.
What He Said
“When I think it is tough, I can reflect on what [Jayro] went through … He definitely was an inspiration to me.”
–Giants center Weston Richburg on Jayro Ponce, the nine-year-old Texan who succumbed to cancer Monday.
Playing It Tight
The Giants spent a generous portion of Tuesday’s practice working on the running game. As a result, we got a chance to really take a look at the tight ends, who at times were used as fullbacks.
How did things go, Coach McAdoo?
“It wasn’t an adventure if that’s what you were asking. They did a nice job,” he said. “We ask a lot of our tight ends. They can handle responsibilities off the line, in line, in the slot, out as the number one receiver, in the backfield if need be. We’ll see how they respond as we get going here with pads on.”
Rhett Ellison had a beautiful—and I do mean beautiful–double block in which he chipped defensive end Olivier Vernon and then quickly peeled off that block to stop outside linebacker Devon Kennard on the very same play.
The play didn’t go to Ellison’s side of the field, but his agility and quickness in disrupting two charging defenders was quite impressive.
Ellison, by the way, said he’s over that calf injury that kept him on the shelf during the spring and he’s definitely moving around much better
Will Tye, who also looks a bit bigger, executed a textbook block against linebacker Devon Kennard on a running play, stopping him dead in his tracks. On that play, Tye was lined up inline.
I thought second-year man Jerell Adams showed better than average functional strength in a blocking drill. He was too high in his stance, but otherwise, he did everything else right from leading and driving the sled with his shoulder and finishing the block.
Adams stands 6-5, so it will e interesting to see how he does with getting the proper pad level.
I thought Matt LaCosse held his own in blocking as well—that was one of his strengths coming out of college. Where LaCosse had some hiccups in this practice was in the passing game. LaCosse stumbled on two different plays after catching the ball and hit the ground. I don’t know if he was tripped up on both—he did have a defender nearby—but you’d like to see your tight ends stay on their feet.
Evan Engram’s blocking surprised me. I really thought given that he is likely going to be outweighed by defenders by anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds or more, that the plan was him to simply “get in the way.” But there was the rookie not only coming from the backfield, but throwing a decent block on the play against a defensive end.
Engram did have a rare dropped pass, a ball that Mark Herzlich the linebacker scooped up. Fear not though, as the play was ruled incomplete.
Fan Question of the Day: Herzlich at Tight End
@Patricia_Traina – Has @MarkHerzlich done anything at TE or FB after his jersey number was changed?
— Mark Wysolmierski (@MWysol) August 1, 2017
Thanks for the question Mark. Yes, Mark Herzlich has taken some snaps at tight end, those coming mainly in the 7-on-7 period. And he hasn’t looked too bad with catching the ball either, showing some soft hands. Otherwise, Herzlich has worked with the linebackers for the majority of the team drills.
If you’re wondering if we’ll see much of Herzlich at tight end this year (assuming he makes the roster), my guess is no, not so long as the guys in front of him are healthy and available to go. The way I see it, after what happened last year, it doesn’t hurt to have a contingency plan if the unit doesn’t live up to its expectations.
- There was some brief pushing and shoving early in the practice. Linebacker B.J. Goodson knocked receiver Sterling Shepard to the ground. Shepard took umbrage with that and jumped up and into Goodson’s face. The two teammates were quickly separated with no punches thrown.
- Fullback Shane Smith, who is trying to make the roster, took a bad angle trying to block a defender. Smith hit the defender, but didn’t latch on, and was left having to reach back to slow the defender down by grabbing his jersey.
- I get asked a lot about the two undrafted rookie free agent offensive tackles, Chad Wheeler and Jessamen Dunker. Both are as raw as they come now. I see a lot of inconsistency with the technique which leads to holding and grabbing. In today’s practice, Dunker lunged at his man, which led to him being off-balance. With Wheeler, I think he plays with a nasty streak, but I’ve counted at least two instances in each practice so far where I thought he was guilty of holding.
- Undrafted free agent running back Khalid Abdullah has really struggled since coming here. In the spring, he had trouble hanging on to passes and that has continued now into the summer, as one pass hit him in the hands and danced off his fingertips. As a runner, Abdullah looks hesitant. He had a decent sized hole opened today on a drill but apparently didn’t see it until it was too late and the hole closed up. On another run he ran into his own man and lost his tempo, leaving the door wide open for the defense to drop him for a loss.
- Safeties Darian Thompson and Landon Collins did a nice job blanketing Odell Beckham Jr. on a slant pass. The ball fell incomplete, but even had Beckham caught it, there was no way he was going to get very far.
- Darius Powe had himself a nice practice—as a receiver. Apparently, the spring time experiment with Powe as a tight end has been put on the back burner. Powe caught a pair of passes while working with the first team offense.
- Bad day at the office for Kevin Snead, who got a chance to field punts with Dwayne Harris sidelined with a shoulder ailment. Snead dropped three of four punts and completely misjudged another one that he let go over his head. That’s not the way to win a roster spot.
- I hate to sound like a broken record about the pads and it being early, but left tackle Ereck Flowers was too easily driven back into the pocket by Olivier Vernon. Flowers continues to be all over the map with his technique—he’s not always getting his hands inside and he’s usually good for what looks like a holding infraction at least twice per practice. Yes, there is holding on every play but when you have that reputation among officials as I suspect Flowers does, it can take a while to scrub that from your resume.
- Tavarres King continues to get first-team reps. He has lined up mostly on the outside, to the right of the formation. So far, he’s mainly run straight-line patterns, a strength given his speed. And he’s been able to separate down the field.
- It wasn’t a very good day for quarterback Josh Johnson. He lost the handle on the ball when he went to throw it—yet it was a fumble and not an incomplete pass—and he continues to hold the ball far too long while scanning the field. On pass attempt, I counted Mississippi’s and I just got to four when Johnson finally decided to throw the ball at the feet of a receiver. Had that been a live drill, I’m virtually positive he would have been sacked.
- D.J. Fluker put his brute strength on display when he schooled rookie Dalvin Tomlinson in an 11-on-11 drill. Fluker did appear off guard on a stunt by rookie Avery Moss, who beat him with quickness on top of things.
- Rookie Wayne Gallman had a rocky practice, dropping a pair of passes that hit him in his hands. Gallman’s issue is that he doesn’t look the ball in—he’s looking upfield to plot his escape route. If he can correct that, the dropped balls should go away.
Public Practice Schedule
Subject to change. Please call 201-935-9385 on the day you plan to attend training camp to verify nothing has changed.
|Date
|Start Time
|Open to the Public?
|Tuesday, August 1
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Wednesday, August 2
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Thursday, August 3
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Friday, August 4
|11:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Saturday, August 5
|CAMP CLOSED
|No
|Sunday, August 6
|CAMP CLOSED; NO PRACTICE
|---
|Monday, August 7
|CAMP CLOSED
|No
|Tuesday, August 8
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Wednesday, August 9
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Thursday, August 10
|CAMP CLOSED; NO PRACTICE
|---
|Friday, August 11
|Giants-Steelers Preseason Game
|---
|Saturday, August 12
|CAMP CLOSED; NO PRACTICE
|---
|Sunday, August 13
|11:10 a.m.
|Yes
|Monday, August 14
|10:55 a.m.
|Yes
|Tuesday, August 15
|CAMP CLOSED
|No
