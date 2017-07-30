New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 30, 2017

Getting His Kicks

Kicker Aldrick Rosas went three of four on his firsts official field goal attempts of camp. His attempts ranged from 35 yards to 45 yards. His miss came from 45 yards, though from the sideline, the kick looked good.

“I never second-guess officials, we know that.” said McAdoo. “So, I’m going to go in and look at the tape. I thought that one snuck in there, but we’ll look at it.”

Otherwise McAdoo was pleased with what he saw from his first-year kicker, the lone competitor for the job in camp.

“Aldrick did a nice job out there today. We kicked early in practice, I’ll have a chance to go look at the tape. I need to do that before I comment too much.”

Rosas was relieved to get those first kicks in as well.

“Yeah, you know, coming back with the team I’m anxious to get out there. Anxious to get out with Zak (DeOssie) and Brad (Wing). Get the whole operation down, get back to the confidence, the chemistry we had. It’s been exciting. I’ve been anxious to get out there.” he said.

“Today I thought went really well. The whole team is looking really good and everyone is just out here working. I can’t wait to get out there when my time is called and do my job.”

I had a chance to speak with Rosas after practice about the work he did out in San Diego with former NFL kicker John Carney, who runs a training center. Carney, who was with the Giants in 2008, has trained with former punter Steve Weatherford for years, so the two spent about a week with Rosas in trying to get him right.

Rosas told me that he is also set to begin working with former kicker Lawrence Tynes probably in the next week.

I’ll have more from my conversation with Rosas coming up.