New York Giants Week 16 | Landon Collins is Active

New York Giants safety Landon Collins (ankle) is active for the team’s Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Collins has tried to fight through an ankle sprain he aggravated a couple of weeks ago. It’s an injury that has limited is practice reps, but one which Collins has said for the last two weeks that he’s determined to play through.

Receiver Tavarres King (concussion) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), both of whom were declared out Friday, are also inactive. King didn’t make the trip to Arizona while Goodson did.

The real head scratcher of the inactive list involves defensive ends Avery Moss and Romeo Okwara, both of whom are presumably healthy scratches.

Of Okwara, who was activated off the injured reserve list this week, interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said, “I think he’s be ready to go, yeah. We’ve got to make a decision there–we’ve got five defensive ends right now, so I don’t know how many we’ll take to the game, but we’ll see.”

Moss took all his practice reps this week. He was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Starting defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon are both banged up—Pierre-Paul missed practice time this week due to a broken ring finger on his permanently damaged right hand.

“He’s got some bumps and bruises,” said Spagnuolo. “We’re trying to be smart with him. He’s one of the guys hopefully we get him out here tomorrow, get him moving around and feel good about playing him on Sunday.

Vernon, listed as “not injury related” also had his reps limited on Thursday, but interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo hinted that the decision had to do with the defensive end’s physical condition.

“It was a little bit of everything,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s one of those guys you want to make sure that he’s fresh on Sunday. We’re just being smart.”

Quarterback Davis Webb, who took about a dozen practice reps this week during the first-team offense vs. the first-team defensive drills, is inactive for the 15th game in a row. Spagnuolo said on Friday that Geno Smith was penciled in as the backup to Eli Manning “unless something changes between now and Sunday.”

Offensive lineman Damian Mama and receiver/return specialist Kalif Raymond are the other inactive Giants.

Kelvin Sheppard will get the start for Goodson at middle linebacker; Calvin Munson will start for Sheppard at weak-side linebacker and

Hunter Sharp will play in place of King at receiver.