NFL Awards the Giants an Extra 4th Round Comp Pick

The NFL has awarded the New York Giants a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2018 draft.

The pick will be the 135th overall in the draft and the 35th pick in the fourth round.

In all, 15 clubs were awarded compensatory picks, which can be traded, which under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula, and no club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.

If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club. A maximum of 32 comp picks, the number matching the total number of clubs, is awarded each year by the league.

In 2017, the Giants lost kicker Robbie Gould (49ers), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Colts), tackle Marshall Newhouse (Raiders) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (Steelers). The Giants gained tight end Rhett Ellison (Vikings) and quarterback Geno smith (Jets).

Although the formula for calculating the compensatory picks has never been disclosed by the NFL, Over the Cap has done an accurate job in calculating the 32 picks that are awarded every year to NFL teams, including providing an explanation of how the process likely works.

According to their chart, the Giants would have also been eligible for an extra seventh round pick (as related to the Sensabaugh transaction, but the cutoff for picks awarded is at 32, and the extra seventh round pick would have been the 34th in the sequence.

Compensatory draft picks can now be traded.