NFL Draft Day 2: Potential Giants Draft Targets

Such was the hype and discussion around the New York Giants’ first-round pick, second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, that it’s easy forget the Giants still have five picks remaining in this year’s selection proceedings.

Friday night, however, may wind up being the biggest day for the Giants, as they own three draft picks in the middle day, scoring an extra third rounder in the trade that sent Jason Pierre-Paul to Tampa Bay.

Second day steals have played a bit part in recent history for the Giants, as 2015 saw them add stud safety Landon Collins in the second round. Over the past two seasons, the Giants have also nabbed receiver Sterling Shepard and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, each of whom are slated to be key contributors in the team’s future, in the second round as well.

So what should fans expect tonight? Here’s a selection of position groups the Giants could target with their Day Two trio.

Offensive Line

Though the Giants have made strides in renovating their much-maligned offensive line, signing free agents Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh, there’s still work to do, especially with division rival Washington adding Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne on Thursday. Expect the Giants to immediately address this need with their first pick on Friday, as they’ll again pick second, going 34th overall.

G Will Hernandez, UTEP: A strong performance at the Scouting Combine put Hernandez on several teams’ radar, but the Las Vegas native, who has drawn comparisons to a controversy-free Richie Incognito, began to impress much earlier, earning All-American honors in his final year in El Paso. The Browns, the only team who will pick before the Giants on Friday night, are pretty much set at guard, so the Giants have a golden opportunity to bring a first-round talent that can instantly contribute. It’s possible some teams may have passed on Hernandez due to his relatively short short size (6’2 height), but his fall can be the Giants’ gain.

G Connor Williams, Texas: Williams remains on the board primarily thanks to a knee that cost him a majority of last season. Time will tell how much this injury affected him, as the speed and athleticism he displayed before the ailment seemed to somewhat disappear. There’s still a sense of resiliency that coaches will love about Williams, who went from three-star recruit to freshman All-American in 2015, a brand of toughness and grit teams salivate over.

G Austin Corbett, Nevada: High school injuries kept Corbett out of a big school, but he still made a name for himself with the mid-major Wolfpack. Earning offensive captaincy honors in 2015, Corbett earned All-Mountain West honors twice. Despite spending a good part of his college career at tackle, he’s capable of playing several positions, as some scouts even envision him ending up as a center. This versatility makes him one of day two’s most intriguing names.

T Tyrell Crosby, Oregon: With the Ereck Flowers saga potentially reaching its end, the Giants may have to start looking at potential replacements. The best tackle left on the board is Crosby, who took snaps at both right and left in Eugene. He has some technique issues to work out, but his power, brought upon by a great arm length (35 1/4 inches), should undoubtedly draw attention.

Wide Receiver

Though the Giants are more than likely set with Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard in their top pairing, receiver depth is suddenly at a premium after the release of Brandon Marshall. It’s more likely the Giants will looker deeper into this need with their two third round picks, but some elite talent will still be on the board early.

Courtland Sutton, SMU: Sutton has established himself as a big, durable catcher that did a great job in traffic, creating big gains and hauling in tough passes with in-play separation, using his big hands (9 3/4 inches) to his advantage. He may have fallen due to some problems in route running, but heading into Friday night, he may fulfill the famous “best player available” philosophy the Giants showcased in their old regime.

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M: Making his name as a slot receiver, Kirk was never afraid to get dirty, earning contested catches before using a strong upper body to get away from defenders. Through this ability, he established himself as one of the best open-field receivers in the draft. Kirk also brings value in the return game, as he took back both kickoffs and punt in College Station.

Dante Pettis, Washington: With the Giants more likely to address their blocking issues with their first Friday selection, Pettis is probably a more likely selection, possibly utilized with one of their two third rounders. Strong hands run through Pettis’ bloodline, as his father Gary played 11 seasons of Major League Baseball, winning four Gold Gloves, while his cousin Austin left Boise State as its top receiver. Like Kirk, Pettis also established himself as a dangerous returner.

DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State: With the Giants already bolstering their offense with one Penn State alum, they earn themselves a Nittany Lions sleeper on the draft’s second day. Hamilton lacks a big play ability, but his strong hands and ability to gain extra yards could serve him well on the professional level. He left Happy Valley as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (214) and second all-time in receiving yards (2,842).

What About a Quarterback?

Don’t count on it.

Had Lamar Jackson fallen out of the first round, it would’ve been intriguing to see what the Giants could’ve done had the Heisman winner fallen into their grasp at 34. But the Giants are a year removed from using a Friday selection on a quarterback (Davis Webb), one they gave a major vote of confidence to by passing on the highly touted throwers in the first round.

The idea of providing future competition in the form of, say, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph or Richmond sleeper Kyle Lauletta, is tempting, but there are far more pressing needs on this team to worry about.