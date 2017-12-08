How Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan’s Role Will Change

While the Big Blue focus has shifted to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, recently selected as the interim head coach to lead the New York Giants through the final four games , recent events have likewise taken a toll on the team’s offensive boss.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan took the podium for the first time since the ousting of Ben McAdoo this week to talk about the emotions of the events and the likely changes that lie ahead now that McAdoo is no longer with the team.

“First word that comes to mind would be sad. The first thing that comes to mind in terms of what happened with Ben and (ex-general manager) Jerry (Reese) is thinking about things that I could have done differently,” Sullivan said.

“It goes beyond what’s on Twitter or message boards, etc. It’s families. So, it is sad and then you look at just the circumstances as they presented themselves and where we’re at right now and just zeroing in on winning a football game. (I’m) just trying to do everything I can to support (Spagnuolo) and get the offensive coaches, get the players ready to go. So, it’s been a challenge, but we’re moving forward.”

Sullivan accepts management’s decision and expressed a desire to move on. However, despite circumstances beyond his control, he may be unable to.

The long-time Giants assistant coach has gained somewhat of an unwanted spotlight in recent weeks. He had little role in the controversial decision to end Eli Manning’s epic streak at 210 consecutive starts and in naming Geno Smith as the starter in Manning’s place.

Nonetheless, as coordinator, Sullivan has had to deal with endless questions about the quarterback situation, which added another chapter when Spagnuolo confirmed Manning would return to the starting quarterback role. He addressed the situation during his Thursday remarks, staying true to from in providing detailed explanations and showing no visible frustration.

“Let me tell you about that room now.,” Sullivan said. “I’ll just say this. Last week as well as this week, the effect has been different on different individuals. That entire room – all three of those guys have been professional. They’ve been hard-working. They’ve been team guys pulling for one another. So, they handled it well last week. They’re handling it well this week.”

Like his colleagues, Sullivan reiterated that Manning, who will face off against the Dallas Cowboys for the 28th time in his career this week, gives the team the best chance to earn their third win of the season.

“In terms of all the ins and outs that go with that, in terms of adjustments that we’re going to make, in terms of things that we’re going to want to do both in the run game and the pass game, we feel that Eli Manning gives us the best chance to win,” the offensive coordinator said. “That’s nothing disparaging to anybody else.”

Sullivan is so focused on Sunday’s showdown with divisional rival Dallas (1:00 PM, FOX) that he can’t comment yet on whether rookie thrower Davis Webb will get the opportunity McAdoo foretold of in the infamous statement that ended Manning’s streak.

“I really can’t answer that and it’s not because I can’t answer because I have some information that I don’t want to share that I’m supposed to keep top-secret,” Sullivan explained. “This is a huge game for us despite the record, despite how things have gone. It’s really important. We’re putting all of our energy and all of our focus into this week and then we’ll let future weeks address themselves. So, it’s not a cliché, I promise you. It is totally just zeroing in right now”

Enough has been written about the Giants’ offensive struggles this season, writings that Sullivan is all too aware of. The Giants failed to muster 30 points in any of the 29 games of the McAdoo era, last doing so in the 2015 season finale against Philadelphia.

Given a gift in the most twisted sense of the term, Sullivan has four opportunities to experiment with the offense and prepare for the 2018 season, provided he remains in the new regime. He’s eager for fans to see the results when the team takes the field on Sunday afternoon.

“We are just well aware of the things that we need to do to be successful and it sounds like a broken record, but it does start with regardless of what plays we’re calling, we’ve got to protect the football and we can’t have some of those negative runs that we had this most recent game,” he stated.

“We’ve been running the ball better and if I can just finish it up here, that ability to do that, be successful, that’s given us a chance to have a chance in recent weeks and can help open up things in the pass game.”

As for how Sullivan’s role will change, under an interim head coach who is from the defensive side of the ball, Spagnuolo said it will continue to be a group effort.

“They all work together,” he said of the offensive assistant coaches. “From the last two or three weeks, Mike has really assumed most of that (game planning) role with input from Ben–I don’t know that for sure.

“I’m pretty confident in what the coaches are doing. I popped my head in there in some of the offensive meetings yesterday. I think those guys function well together. There is a lot of experience over there and Mike is doing a great job.”