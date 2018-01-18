Pat Shurmur Named 2017 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Current Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who will reportedly be named the 18th head coach of the New York Giants once the Vikings postseason play concludes, has been voted as the 2017 2017 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by members of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Shurmur took over as Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017 after serving in that role on an interim basis over the final nine games of 2016. The Vikings offense finished 11th in the NFL in yards per game (358.9), had 68 plays of 20-plus yards (seventh in the league), including 15 on the ground, and had 12 scoring drives of 80-plus yards, eight more than in 2016.

Minnesota’s offense flourished this year under quarterback Case Keenum, who stepped into the starting role for 14 games following the injury to Sam Bradford. Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes (second in the NFL), threw for 22 touchdowns against only seven interceptions and had a career-best 98.3 passer rating.

Running backs Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray, who stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook, helped the Vikings ground game total 2,461 yards from scrimmage this season, the 4th-highest total among all RB groups in 2017.

Since the award was established in 1993, the Giants have had just one assistant coach win it, that being defensive coordinator John Fox, who won the award in 1997.