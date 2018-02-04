Pat Shurmur Named Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year

Pat Shurmur, now the head coach of the New York Giants, was voted as the Associated Press “Assistant Coach of the Year” for his work as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator I the 2017 season during Saturday’s NFL Honors Awards show in Minneapolis.

Under Shurmur, the Vikings had the 11th best offense in the NF, averaging 356.9 yards per game despite losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford to a knee injury and rookie running back Dalvin Cook to a torn ACL.

Shurmur is the fourth recipient of the award, joining Todd Bowles, then of Arizona, and Kyle Shanahan, then of Atlanta, as previous winners who went on to become head coaches. Bowles was hired by the Jets and Shanahan by the 49ers.

The fourth winner, Wade Phillips, then of Denver, is currently the only winner who did not move up in the coaching ranks after earning the award. Phillips is currently the defensive coordinator for the Rams.