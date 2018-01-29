Pat Shurmur, Odell Beckham Jr Open a Diaglogue

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said during his introductory press conference that he was looking forward to building relationships with the players he’ll be coaching.

Although Shurmur can’t talk schemes or specifics just yet, the team’s 18th head coach has already begun that process.

The Giants new head coach, in an Monday morning interview with ESPN Radio’s “Golic & Wingo” show, said he’s had an initial chat with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“He sounds inspired to get ready to have a really good year, so I’m looking forward to that,” Shurmur said.

Shurmur hasn’t been shy in heaping praise on Beckham, the talented receiver who before suffering a season-ending ankle injury

The conversation with Beckham, the team’s star receiver who is rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury, seems to be at the top of everyone’s interest list.

“Well, he’s a tremendous player,” Shurmur said during his introductory press conference. “I’ve watched him play and compete, and when you throw all the other stuff out and you watch him on the field, he’s outstanding. So it makes sense to throw him the football.”

With that said, Shurmur is also aware of some of the histrionics that have plagued Bekham’s career, most of them being a result of the high level of passion the receiver brings to the game which sometimes leads to lapses in judgement such as his dog urinating celebration in a Week 3 game at Philadelphia, an act in which team co-owner John Mara expressed disappointment.

Rather than pass judgement, Shurmur is keeping an open mind.

“I think what needs to happen now is I need to get to know him. I need to get to know what makes him tick,” he told reporters. “I need to talk to him about what it is that we’re looking for for a guy that plays for the New York Giants. And I think those are the things that go back to relationship building that need to happen very, very soon.”