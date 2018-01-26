Pat Shurmur Says Giants Getting a Guy Who Loves to Coach

As Pat Shurmur, the 18th head coach of the New York Giants took to the podium to address the nearly filled to capacity auditorium at the Quest Diagnosticss Training Center, the lights suddenly dimmed.

“And we’re off!” Shurmur said with a laugh. “So we just got to keep adjusting, I guess, huh?”

Other than the electronic mishap, Shurmur conducted himself well in his first official statements as one of the head overseers of the Giants’ potential resurrection. With his family and the Giants ownership in attendance–general manager Dave Gettleman was in Mobile at the Senior Bowl– Shurmur addressed his personal journey, one that has situated him in the second full-time head coaching job of his career, the first being a two-year stretch in Cleveland in 2011-12.

“I wish I had known then what I know now,” Shurmur said of his Browns tenure that went astray. “Once you’ve done it before, obviously you have the resources and you’ve made those decisions, you’ve made those calls. You’ve done the things that make you say ‘I might do that again’ or ‘I’ll never do that again’. I think I’ve learned that.”

Between his head coaching tenures, Shurmur further cemented himself as an offensive guru, shining in offensive coordinator jobs in Philadelphia and Minnesota. Particularly, Shurmur continued his stellar work with quarterbacks, developing Nick Foles and Case Keenum into respectable NFL starters and helping them post the best numbers of their careers. In a previous Philadelphia tenure, Shurmur guided Donovan McNabb to the best season of his career, in a season that concluded with the Eagles’ previous NFC title in 2004.

With the Giants’ quarterback situation potentially foggy for the first time since that draft day trade of lore in 2004, Shumur was predictably peppered with questions about his thoughts.

Much like Gettleman confirmed earlier this month, Shurmur said he’s on board with having Eli Manning line up behind center this year. The new head coach confirmed that he had spoken with Manning, and previously got to know the two-time Super Bowl champion while working alongside him at the Manning Passing Academy this past summer.

“I think the relationship (between me and Manning) is going to be very strong. I’ve watched him, I’ve competed against him, admired how he’s played over the years,” Shurmur said. “I’ve already spoken to him on the phone. He’s an outstanding football player and I can’t wait to get to work with him. I like the way he’s handled things.”

Giants fans are no doubt seething after this past season, one that began with Super Bowl dreams but concluded with the first 3-13 season in franchise history. Shurmur, whose wife Jennifer is from the New York area (The Hudson Valley’s Poughkeepsie to be precise), and raised by a Giants fan, remarked he is just as frustrated as the fans and will do anything he can to find the source behind the lost year.

He’ll have some strong assistants to help him out in that regard, led by recent defensive coordinator hire James Bettcher, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. Shurmur also confirmed without mentioning names that some of the other assistant coach hires made such as special teams cooridantor Thomas McGaughey and receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, are already in the building getting to work.

“I’m taking over a team that was 3-13. So, we got to own that,” Shurmur said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, there’s changes that have to be made, but running parallel to this press conference, I’m hiring a staff of guys that will help us get where we need to be. I think that’s the important piece.”

One of many statements Shurmur offered that should resonate with a frustrated Giants fan base was his agreement with Gettleman regarding the core philosophies of building a team. Specifically, Shurmur spoke about the importance of guys in the pit on both sides of the ball and said that will be among the many focuses they address in the coming weeks and months.

Shurmur, who said he knew New York was the place for him “as soon as (Gettleman) said everything starts with the offensive line,” credited a rebooted offensive line to his success in Minnesota. The Vikings went 13-3, their best record since 1998, and were NFC finalists before losing last weekend to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

“We didn’t change the oil (in Minnesota), we changed the transmission,” Shurmur said when speaking about the turnaround he helped oversee in Minnesota. “We went out and got two free agent offensive linemen (Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers), we drafted a center that played like a veteran (Pat Elflein). We transformed the offensive line that helped us do the things that helped us win 14 games.

“No matter how good your offensive line is, or your defensive line, you have to address those issues constantly because if you can’t block them and you can’t pressure the quarterback, this game gets really, really, really hard. I know that about Dave. I know we have a serious mindset when it comes to upgrading those areas.”

The Giants uncharacteristically made several headlines last seasons for unprofessional behavior, with some critics pointing the finger at polarizing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Shurmur, while expressing a desire to gather all the information and facts, also expressed a desire to talk with Beckham, whose non-football antics have created many detractions, to understand what makes the receiver tick.

“I think what needs to happen is that I need to get to know him,” said Shurmur. “I have to find out about what makes him tick. I need to talk to him about what it is that we’re looking for from a guy that plays for the New York Giants.”

Despite the promise of a “clean slate”, Shurmur made it abundantly clear that the shenanigans that led to the brutality of 2017 would not be tolerated under his watch.

“I have zero tolerance for people who don’t compete, I have zero tolerance for people that don’t give effort, and I have zero tolerance for people that show a lack of respect,” Shurmur said.

“We’re going to establish a right way to do things. We’re going to establish what we want as a New York Giants football team. What we’re going to do is inspire the players to see it our way. There’s a reason the Giants slipped to 3-13. We’re going to find out what some of those reasons are behind the scenes.”

He also made it clear that the job isn’t too big for him nor is he intimidated by the market.

“The only thing that frightens me is anything that affects the health and welfare of my kids and my family. Other than that, have at it; I’m ready to go.”