Perspective: Jason Pierre-Paul’s toughness defined his Big Blue tenure

As a result of Dave Gettleman’s boldest move yet, one of the longest-tenured New York Giants will no longer wear blue.

Thursday morning saw the end of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul’s New York tour, as the lineman was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Of the many moves of the Gettleman era thus far, this is by far the most groundbreaking, a sign that, with few exceptions, anyone can be dealt to atone for the Giants’ 2017 disaster.

It’ll take years to fully analyze Thursday’s monumental deal, but Pierre-Paul’s legacy in blue is open to immediate debate. While Pierre-Paul has left his mark on the Giants’ all-time stat book, ranking fourth in forced fumbles (13) and seventh in sacks (58.5), his induction into MetLife Stadium’s Ring of Honor down the road is up in the air.

The South Florida alum is no doubt responsible for one of the most dominant seasons in Giants history, as his 2011 season featured 16.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection. He remained consistent in his remaining years, but never returned to those tallies. His endeavors will indeed be discussed by the New York faithful for years to come, but eternal commemoration on the MetLife mezzanine may be up for debate.

In this chaotic period on the Giants’ timeline, however, Pierre-Paul is responsible for one of few constants: a sense of toughness and grit he brought each and every Sunday, a throwback to smash mouth football that has become a staple of Big Blue history.

All his life, Pierre-Paul has been a fighter, constantly proving himself to the football world’s innumerable doubters. From the start, the odds were seemingly stacked against him. Born to Haitian immigrants in Deerfield Beach, Florida (42 miles outside of Miami), Pierre-Paul was raised in a hardworking environment. When his father lost his eyesight, his mother Marie took several jobs to keep the family afloat.

To channel his agitation, Pierre-Paul turned to sports, but even they presented new challenges, challenges that helped shape the star he’d eventually become.

His athletic story began not on the field, but on the court, starring on Deerfield Beach’s High School’s basketball squad. In perhaps a cruel bit of foreshadowing, injuries stunted his development on the court, ending his hoops dreams before they truly began.

His junior turned out to be a turning point, as Pierre-Paul was introduced to football. After two years on the team, and a few of prep in small-time colleges, Pierre-Paul eventually found himself the platform to formally introduce himself to the football world: the University of South Florida.

Pierre-Paul’s one season with the Bulls, during which he was second in the Big East in sacks, eventually drew the attention of the Giants, who selected him 15th overall in 2010’s draft. Glory awaited him in East Rutherford, but, alas, so did brand new challenges.

The 2011 season was paradise, a dominant season concluding with a Super Bowl title, one that might’ve never happened if Pierre-Paul didn’t block a potential game-tying field goal against the Dallas Cowboys. The team, however, struggled to maintain the championship standard, as New York silliness increased by year, almost rivaling the silliness that emerges from the Jets facility.

Nonetheless, Pierre-Paul persisted. He remained a constant threat to the Giants’ NFC East brethren, becoming a turnover machine in the best sense of the word in the form of forced fumbles and even the occasional interception.

As his mentors, like fellow ends Michael Strahan and Mathias Kiwanuka disappeared, he added “leader” to his impressive resume, his prescience a staple on an ever-changing unit.

He became a vocal symbol of Giants football, calling out opponents in the lead-up to Sunday, harkening back to the smash-mouth era of New York defensive football, backing up that talk on the field.

That perseverance, that toughness, was best on display when Pierre-Paul got caught in the Giants’ seemingly trademarked 2010’s silliness.

An avoidable mishap on the Fourth of July in 2015, unfairly, has defined Pierre-Paul’s NFL tenure. As a mishandled firework cost the defender his right index finger and parts of his thumb and middle finger, doubts were cast over whether he’d ever see the field again. The growing mockery forum of social media was relentless, and opposing fans took the situation and ran with it.

In that situation, most would cringe and make excuses. Pierre-Paul, however needed only eight games in 2015 to fully recover before strapping on a club on his affected hand and smiled.

After appearing the 2015’s second half, Pierre-Paul introduced himself to the NFL scene all over again in 2016, which ended in the Giants’ first playoff trip since that epic Super Bowl visit in 2012.

With a sputtering offense, Pierre-Paul helped jump start a defense with new faces, and he was responsible for some of several landmark moments of the season, including an epic field goal block that changed the course of a visit from Philadelphia, and a dominating performance against Cleveland that included three sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Those efforts led Pierre-Paul to be franchise tagged in the offseason, before being rewarded with a new four-year, $62 million deal.

Like many, however, Pierre-Paul was caught up in the 3-13 cesspool of the Giants’ 2017 season. Despite an “off” year by JPP standards, he still managed to lead the team with 8.5 sacks, and his leadership role increased further when the defense was afflicted by seemingly countless injuries.

It’s this leadership, this perseverance, that will forever be remembered, discussed in the Sunday parking lots of MetLife Stadium.

Tampa, in a way, was the perfect destination for Pierre-Paul, whose career appears to be at a bit of a crossroads. With the trade, Pierre-Paul has, albeit inadvertently, let the past die. A change from blue to pewter allows him freedom, freedom from the history he made with the Giants, giving him an instant fire to fuel the moment he arrives back in Florida.

In a way, Tampa is engaged in a situation Pierre-Paul has constantly found himself in during his football journey: looking for a chance to prove themselves.

Coming off a failed breakout season, the Buccaneers will truly benefit from having a playoff experienced veteran on the roster, a redemption-hungry defensive stud looking to whip a beleaguered unit into shape. The Buccaneers finished at or near the bottom of the league in several major defensive categories last season, and that won’t be tolerated in Pierre-Paul’s wake.

Also, the trade affords Pierre-Paul a further fire and a new temptation: a chance to come home, a chance to return to the place he first introduced himself to the professional scene.

Pierre-Paul’s days in blue are over. The leadership and perseverance he displayed in the color, however, should never be forgotten. Now, the clock resets at the perfect time in his career, a chance to start anew. Giants fans, however, will forever freeze the memories Pierre-Paul brought them.