Patricia Traina and Ed Valentine are your new hosts for the LockedOn podcast, covering all things Giants. In their inaugural show, Pat and Ed preview the Giants offensive free agents.
Related Articles
You must log in to post a comment.
Patricia Traina and Ed Valentine are your new hosts for the LockedOn podcast, covering all things Giants. In their inaugural show, Pat and Ed preview the Giants offensive free agents.
You must log in to post a comment.
Be the first to comment on "Podcast: New Beginnings"