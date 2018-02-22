Podcast: Sage Rosenfels Drops By to Talk Pat Shurmur, Giants, and the Draft

Sage Rosenfels, a former NFL quarterback who spent a couple seasons with the Giants, dropped by on the LockedOn Giants podcast hosted by Patricia Traina and Ed Valentine.

Rosenfels provided deep insight into what Giants fans can probably expect from Pat Shurmur’s offense, how Shurmur will probably clean up the Giants locker room issues, the future of Davis Webb, which quarterbacks in this year’s draft might be the best fit for what Shurmur likely plans to run, and which soon-to-be Vikings unrestricted free agent the Giants could make a big push to acquire.

All that and more in this very insightful edition of LockedOn Giants.