Potential New York Giants General Manager Candidates

A day after making massive changes to the organization that saw head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese removed from their respective posts, New York Giants co-owner John Mara and the rest of the organization will begin their search for new leadership of their football operations.

Mara, who spoke to the media Monday about the changes, revealed the team has hired former general manager Ernie Accorsi as a consultant to lead the general manager search. Ideally, the Giants would like to have a new general manager in place as soon as possible.

The problem though is if he is eyeballing anyone who is currently employed with another team, he’s going to have to wait until that team’s season is finished before initiating any interviews.

So, as we wait to see what direction Accorsi recommends to team co-owners Mara and Steve Tisch, here is a list of some potential general manager candidates who could draw interest.

Kevin Abrams: Abrams is currently serving as the interim general manager after spending many years in the assistant role. Abrams is widely respected in the NFL for his salary cap and CBA compliance management skills, but he has also gotten more involved of late in personnel evaluation. While the Giants would be best served to retain Abrams in some capacity given his brilliance with managing the salary cap, given how broken the organization is, they might want to get a general manager with a little more personnel experience on board.

Dave Gettleman, former Carolina General Manager and former Giants Pro Personnel Director: Interestingly, there was a report years ago that after Accorsi retired, the open general manager position came down to Reese and the now 66-year-old Gettleman. Reese got the job and Gettleman ended up going to Carolina in 2013. While with the Giants, Gettleman served as a scout in 1998 before being promoted to Pro Personnel Director, a post he held from 1999 to 2011. In 2012, his final year with the club, he took on a lower role, that of Senior Pro Personnel Analyst, a post he held in 2012. During his tenure with the Panthers, his team won one NFC Championship.

John Dorsey, former Chiefs General Manager: Dorsey, most recently the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2016), has a scouting background as well, having served in that capacity for the Green Bay Packers, for whom he was the Director of College Scouting from 2000-2012, and Seattle Seahawks Director of Player Personnel in 1999. Dorsey is also a former NFL linebacker, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 1984.

George Paton, Vikings Assistant General Manager: Paton (pronounced (Payton), has been with the Vikings for 11 seasons now and has been instrumental in helping to build the team both through the draft and via free agency. During his time with the club, the Vikings won back-to-back NFC North Championships in 2008 and 2009 and placed 10 players in the 2009 Pro Bowl, half of which were draft picks. Paton has a strong background in scouting and personnel functions, and had previously drawn consideration for the Rams vacant general manager position last year. Paton was a college defensive back at UCLA.

Nick Caserio, Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel. Caserio has been with the Patriots since 2001, having served in a variety of roles in the team’s personnel department and coaching staff—he was their wide receivers coach in 2007. During his tenure with the club, the Patriots have qualified for the Super Bowl seven times with five wins, and have won 14 AFC East titles, qualifying for the playoffs every year except in 2002 and 2008. Caserio is a former college quarterback.

Trent Kirchner, Seahawks Co-directors of Player Personnel: Since joining the Seahawks in 2010, Seattle has made the postseason in six of seven seasons, winning at least one playoff game each year, and have qualified for two Super Bowls, winning one championship. Kirchner previously worked for the Panthers and Washington.

Scott Fitterer, Seahawks Co-director of Player Personnel. Fitterer joined the Seahawks in 2001 as a scout and has since rose through the ranks to his current position, which he shares with Trent Kirchner. In Fitterer’s first four drafts as the team’s director of college scouting, Seattle came away with 13 starters. Fitterer has an athletic background as a minor league baseball player.

Jim Popp, General Manager, Toronto Argonauts (CFL). Popp could be an outside the box type of candidate, a guy spent 21 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and who has quite a record of achievement in the CFL as a general manager. While Popp, who also has head coaching experience, is probably be a long shot ahead of those likely candidates with NFL experience, his record couldd be hard to ignore.