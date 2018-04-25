QB or Not QB? For the Giants, There Should Be No Question

The question has been asked in many forms through many platforms by many: Which quarterback should the Giants take with the second overall pick ?

Some are California dreaming with USC’s Sam Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen. Others are rooting for the underdog out of Wyoming, Josh Allen. Others still are swayed by the lure of the Heisman Trophy, as Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma and Lamar Jackson of Louisville have become favorite commodities.

But if the Giants want to complete this rebuild process from 3-13 a year ago as quickly as possible, the answer to the quarterback debate is simple: They shouldn’t be taking any of them.

The debate about the Giants’ selection won’t end once the pick is announced on Thursday night. But if there’s one thing fans can agree on regardless of where things end up, it’s that the Giants need to get back on track as quickly as possible.

The best way to do that is to find a player who can contribute now, one who can kick-start the future immediately. With Eli Manning locked into the starting position for 2018 and perhaps beyond, the Giants are believed to be thinking outside of the quarterback box.

The “Saquon Barkley to New York” train has picked up speed given the growing theories that the Cleveland Browns plan to grab a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

With Barkley, the Giants could awaken a dormant offense, one whose rushing tendencies have been game-changing in the worst ways. They’ve haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Ahmad Bradshaw in 2010, the same year they last finished in the upper half in the league in rushing.

Because of this, the Giants have become a one-dimensional offense, one that has become entirely too dependent on Manning forcing the ball to Odell Beckham Jr.

With a multi-faceted prospect like Barkley in tow, the Giants are getting someone who can contribute on the ground, through the air, and even, in a pinch, on special teams.

With a rushing revolution overtaking the NFL, Barkley can become the Todd Gurley/Ezekiel Elliott MVP-type that revolutionizes an offense. The run game would be reestablished, as would the play action pass, avenues that have been closed to the Giants in recent years.

Even if the Browns do shock the world and take Barkley with the top overall pick, the Giants might serve themselves well to go with a touted lineman prospect on either side of the ball, such as offensive guard Quenton Nelson or defensive end Bradley Chubb.

While the Giants have finally acknowledged their offensive line woes, the job is not complete. Nelson would be one step closer to completing the process, while Chubb could be the missing link necessary to complement the Giants pass rush.

But what about quarterback and the need to get someone ready to eventually succeed Manning?

To our eyes, there is no Peyton Manning or even Carson Wentz type prospect among this year’s quarterbacks crops. Sam Darnold became a turnover machine; Josh Rosen has problems staying healthy, Josh Allen’s production has been question given his competition; Baker Mayfield’s maturity has been questioned, and Lamar Jackson is part of the dying mobile quarterback breed.

Yes, each thrower has his qualities that offset the red flags. But there is too much bust potential from each of them, and that’s the last thing the Giants can afford.

Too often have we seen failed quarterbacks taken high, and, whether due to inefficiency (JaMarcus Russell/Mark Sanchez) or injury (Sam Bradford/Robert Griffin III), such busts have set their respective franchises back several years.

The Giants can’t afford that, especially on a quarterback who more than likely won’t see the field for several years.

The Giants’ new general manager Dave Gettleman has done a magnificent job of creating smokescreens and false flags in his debut New York draft. Rare moments of clarity, however, have come in warning about the vice of a quarterback.

“If you make a mistake, you’re done. We talk that when you miss on a quarterback, you really hurt the franchise for probably five years. It’s a five-year mistake,” Gettleman said in his pre-draft statements last week.

After admitting in December that offensive line needed work, he later expounded on the rushing revolution that has struck the NFL in recent year. “I think that the devaluing of the running back is really a myth. If you have a great running back, he immediately makes your quarterback better, your offensive line better and your passing game.”

A player like Barkley can be that guy, a player that takes pressure off Manning now, and a successor, be it Webb, or someone else on the roster, later. Nelson can be the “hog molly” prospect that Gettleman loves to talk up.

But when it comes to passing on the draft day, the only such move the Giants should make is letting the polarizing prospects become someone else’s problems.