Reader Mailbag: The Conference Championship Edition

Welcome to the NFL Conference Championship weekend. While the New York Giants wait out the results of today’s game to see if they’ll be able to formally introduce their next head coach this week, let’s check in with the Giants fans to see what’s on their minds.

Is our GM going to look to rebuild the ol through the draft or free agency? — Tony Walker (@krang44) January 20, 2018

Pat Says: I think it’s going to be a combination of both, Tony. Assuming the Giants don’t retain Justin Pugh, their offensive tackles with regular-season experience include Ereck Flowers, Chad Wheeler and Adam Bisonowaty (1 game). If I’m Gettleman, I add two more guys, be it through the draft or free agency to compete for the two spots—and I’m not necessarily inking Flowers’ name down for a starting job, rather,

I want him to earn it (he’s never really had competition since being drafted, which I’ve maintained for years is a mistake. I doubt the giants will draft an offensive lineman in the first round, but I would definitely see about a Day 2 prospect if I’m them. And I would also see if I can get a veteran in the second tier of free agency.

Patricia, if the rumors are true concerning Pat Shurmur becoming head coach, to your knowledge will he call the offensive plays or hire a coordinator? — WILLIAM JAMERSON (@WilliamJamerson) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: My guess is Shurmur will hire an offensive coordinator. In his first go-round as a head coach, remember that first year was the lockout ad Shurmur didn’t have access to his players until training camp. At that point, it would be easy to see why he would have kept the play calling duties, which the following year he turned over to Brad Childress as I recall.

I’m not saying that a head coach can’t be his own play caller, but I would think you’d want that only if the guy has experience and only if your locker room is settled. And right now I don’t think the Giants locker room is settled—Shurmur will have to make sure that any cracks in the culture and the foundation are repaired and that takes a total effort that probably isn’t possible if he names himself the play caller.

Shurmer had great success as an OC, this year the Vikings allowed the least amount of 1st downs and were 2nd on 3rd downs, is it a worry with this giants defense it won’t translate to a good offense if the D is constantly on the field? — tom heaney (@heaneytomtom) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: Tom, I’m not sure I understand your question here as the offense and defense have nothing to do with each other on the surface as far as improvement. Yes, the numbers would be skewed if the defense is on the field more, no question,

But if you’re asking me if I think the Giants defense will rebound from last year, my answer is I think it will IF it stays healthy and IF Dave Gettleman brings in linebackers who can cover from sideline to sideline and who can fill holes.

@Patricia_Traina would you rather sign an injury prone Pugh to 8-9 million per or or go all in on Norwell for 13 million per? Has history with Dave Gettleman. #askpat — Tim Schlesser (@5_4FightingFire) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: Tim, first I have a ton of respect for Justin Pugh and think the world of him. The guy has a stellar work ethic and when he’s healthy, he’s among the top at his profession. With that said, I’d be a little leery about his health history. Pugh, remember, didn’t have surgery on his back. And back injuries can be very tricky in that you never know when they’re going to flare up again once you resume the repetitive stress that created the injury to begin with.

If it were up to me, I don’t think I’d pay Pugh top dollar and I would definitely insist on having a per-game active roster bonus in there whereby if he misses time again, I get a cap credit.

As for Norwell, he’s a very good player, but I think we need to see who else is out there who might be a fit for what the next head coach plans to run. This team doesn’t have a lot of projected cap space to where it can afford to throw dollar bills around like snowflakes during a blizzard.

How come Leonard Marshall still hasn’t been inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor? — Steve Binger Bingham (@stevebinger1) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: I don’t know. I’m not really sure what the criteria is for inclusion, to be honest. That would be a question you’d probably want to send to John Mara.

@Patricia_Traina if Shurmur is so great with developing qbs, why not work with Eli, develop Webb and draft players that will support them both now and in the long run. Instead of using a high pick on a qb. Possibly trade down to get more picks. What would you do as DG? #askpat — Tim Schlesser (@5_4FightingFire) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: I’d do exactly what you said, if I were Gettleman. I’m all in favor of trading down a few spots and hopefully landing Saquon Barkely out of Penn State to add some punch to my running game. An added bonus to trading down would be a lesser cap allocation for the rookie class.

Do we see a combo of Darkwa and Gallman next year or do you see someone else being the lead back? — Rob Choromanski (@robski917) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: Gallman is locked in for next year. Darkwa is a UFA, so I don’t know if he’ll be back (I hope he is.) With that said, if I’m the Giants, I don’t rest on my laurels at any position, so I could see a scenario where they add to the running game.

Under prior regimes, the Giants appeared to prioritize certain positions more than others. Will the new regime take the same approach? — Douglas Slagowitz (@dslagowitz) January 19, 2018

Pat Says: I don’t think so. The impression I get is that it will be all about production. If you remember, Gettleman was with the Giants the year they drafted another defensive end to what was an already crowded defensive end unit.

You can’t pass on production–even if you can’t use the guy full time right away, there will be an opportunity at some point in the season to get him involved. And I was never really a fan of the approach of taking guys because they fit a certain measurable criteria. give me production any day of the week.

Also, do you think the defense can get back to being successful again even if Spags stays as the DC? Or would they be better off bringing in someone new — Alex LaRocca (@laroccathegreat) January 16, 2018

Pat Says: I mentioned this before, but let me expand on it. Yes, I definitely think this defense can be successful if Spagnuolo stays on. I know all about his history and the numbers, but I also know about the circumstances. In 2015, Spags had very little with which to work and that was also a year in which, as I recall, injuries wiped out the safety unit, which is a key unit in his scheme.

In 2016, he had the talent and his guys were relatively healthy and the production was there. Then in 2017, the combination of injuries and the revolving door at middle linebacker contributed to dooming the unit, as did the fact that suddenly they didn’t have linebackers who could fill holes against the run. Spags did the best he could with what he had but unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate the results.

And let me share with you a statistic from Pro Football Focus’ 2017 NFL Blitz Report. In 2017, the Giants blitzed on 37% of passing plays and ran stunts on 35%. They managed to generate a sack on 7% of these plays, which is actually a hair above the league average (6%).

Unfortunately, though, where the Giants pass rush came in under the league average was in pressures–they managed just 91 pressures, according to the report while the league average was 106.