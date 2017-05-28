The Real Culprit Behind Odell Beckham Jr.’s OTA Absence

Odell Beckham Jr.’s choice to train on his own is his right under his union’s CBA.

The next time New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. drops a catchable pass in a regular-season game, don’t blame him for skipping out on the OTAs.

Blame Article 21 of the current NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement for giving him the right to assess whether the rules his union leaders agreed to are really in his best interest when it comes to perfecting his craft.

Oh sure, you can sit there and argue that being a no-show is a bad look for Beckham, whom many people seem to view as a team leader (which he’s not—he’s more of a unique talent that people flock to because he’s so one-of-a-kind).

You can also argue that him not being there in East Rutherford is bad for team chemistry and for the poor example it sends to the others., or that it’s creating an unnecessary distraction.

However you see it, the reality is that Article 21 of the 200+ page CBA makes it very clear that offseason workouts are VOLUNTARY for all players.

People who are upset that Beckham isn’t with his teammates might want to direct their ire at the people who signed off on the terms of the CBA.

They might want to point to the double standards of the league, which has so watered down certain activities, among them, eliminating two-a-day practices in training camp, capping the number of padded practices teams can have during the season and reducing the number of offseason workouts just to name a few.

These changes have all presumably been made to make the game safer. Yet how ironic is it that no one seems as concerned about asking players, after a Sunday game, to get back on the field for a Thursday night money-making prime-time affair?

Is it because studies have shown without a shadow of a doubt that the players are in no more danger of being injured than if they were mandated to show up for an offseason workout held in a controlled environment, or is it because there is no money to be made from mandating OTAs like there is from a Thursday night broadcast?

While you ponder the answer to that question, let’s look at the ‘M’ word.

Beckham, as Giants general manager Jerry Reese said at the end of last season, does indeed have some growing up to do.

According to NFLPenalties.com, two of Beckham’s six penalties in 2016 were of the unnecessary variety (unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting).

In 2015, four of the seven penalties called against Beckham (three unsportsmanlike conducts and a delay of game) could have also been avoided with better self-control; the same can also be said of two of the three flags (taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct) he drew in 2014.

For those keeping score at home, out of 16 penalties, exactly half (eight) were of the unnecessary variety, penalties that not only cost the Giants yardage, but which also might have been avoided had Beckham showed more maturity in dealing with adversity.

Nothing good can come of those types of penalties or the reactions-that come with having a bad game–we saw this when Beckham was suspended one game after his embarrassing behavioral performance against the Panthers in 2015.

The lack of self-control to walk away from his adversaries is a prime example of a player who needs to “grow up.” Beckham is lucky his reported head-banging against the wall after the Wild Card loss in Green Bay didn’t result in a Gus Frerotte-like outcome, just as he’s lucky he didn’t damage his hand after allegedly punching a hold in the wall outside the Giants locker in Lambeau Field.

No Beckham isn’t perfect. But how is he a bad guy for exercising his right to pursue his own training (on his own dime) if he determines that the limitations Article 21 places on a team might hold him back from accomplishing his goals?

Besides giving Beckham the right to choose how he trains, Article 21 also provides the right to choose how they train and with whom they train.

While there is something to be said for building chemistry with quarterback Eli Manning, does anyone remember how quickly Beckham and Manning built chemistry in Beckham’s rookie season in which he missed a large chunk of time (including the first four weeks of that season) while dealing with a hamstring issue?

Beckham and his handlers have been mostly transparent with the star receiver’s training activities, posting videos such as this one, this one and this one to show that he’s not lying around on his couch playing video games while dreaming of greatness.

Beckham, for his part, has contributed to the firestorm around him because he has not yet learned how to manage his fame. or a guy who comes from a school (LSU) where “royalty” was such a prominent theme, Beckham might be wise to take a page out of the book of real-life royalty whose private lives are, for the most part, kept private.

No one knows what’s in store for the Giants or Beckham in 2017, but it’s probably safe to say there will be some bumps along the way that don’t quite unfold as the team and player expect.

If that should happen—and it probably will—don’t blame Beckham for executing his right to prepare for the season within the rules laid out and agreed up by owners and his union.

Blame the people who signed off on Article 21.

