Receiver Sterling Shepard Suffers Ankle Sprain

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard suffered what is believed to b e a low ankle sprain on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during individual unit instruction. “Sterling looks at this point like he has a rolled ankle, a basketball-type ankle,” said head coach Ben McAdoo after practice. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment and go from there.”

Heard low ankle sprain for Shepard. #NYG — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 2, 2017



After the injury occurred, Shepard was seen on the ground, his left leg being tended to by team trainers. He tried to stand on his own, but had trouble putting weight on his left leg and had to be helped to a nearby waiting cart, the receiver apparently distressed over the injury.

If the injury is a low ankle sprain, Shepard shouldn’t miss too much time, depending on the severity of the sprain, of course. The receiver was to undergo additional tests to assess the nature of the injury and to arrive at a prognosis about recovery.

Shepard, the team’s second-round draft pick last year out of Oklahoma, played in 16 games as a rookie, recording 6 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

