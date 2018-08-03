Report: Giants Add Cornerback Depth

With one cornerback (Sam Beal) on inured reserve, another (Teddy Williams) excused for personal reasons and three others (Curtis Riley, William Gay, and Donte Deayon) nursing lower body injuries, the New York Giants have bolstered their depth at the position by signing Leonard Johnson.

Johnson, who was part of a Friday afternoon workout which also featured former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Alterraun Verner and former Panther Zack Sanchez, spent the 2016 season in Carolina where he appeared in 10 games.

The #Giants are signing former #Bills and #Panthers CB Leonard Johnson, source said, a player GM Dave Gettleman had in Carolina. They’d also worked out veteran FA CB Alterraun Verner. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2018

Johnson, who began his career with the Bucs in 2012 before moving on to the Patriots for the 2015 season, spent last year with the Bills, starting seven of the 15 games in which he was active. An outside and slot cornerback, Johnson has 183 career tackles, 1.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed and five career interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson was targeted 88 times in 443 slot coverage assignments last year. He allowed 63 completions for 625 yards (370 after the catch), giving up two touchdowns and an average if 1.4 yards per snap in the slot.