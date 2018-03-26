Report: Giants Add S Michael Thomas

The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Dolphins safety and special teams contributor Michael Thomas, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Thomas, 5-11, 195 lbs., was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. In five seasons with Miami, he has 191 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, 6 passes defensed, and one interception.
Thomas, who can play both free and strong safety, is also being projected as a special teams contributor. He has 44 career tackles on special teams, having recorded double-digit tackles on special teams in every year since 2014.
In addition to being able to man both safety spots and special teams, Thomas can also play cornerback if needed.
