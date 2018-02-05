Report: Giants Add Two More Assistant Coaches

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is inching closer to completing his staff, after adding Deshea Townsend as assistant defensive backs coach and Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach, per Alex Marvez of The Sporting News.

The 42-year-old Townsend is a former NFL cornerback who played with the Steelers, for whom he was a fourth-round pick. He was with the Steelers from 998-2009 before finishing up his career with the Colts in 2010.

The following year, Townsend went into coaching, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cardinals for two seasons. In 2013, he went to Mississippi State University as their cornerbacks coach before returning to the NFL in 2016 as the Titans defensive backs coach, a role he held until this past season.

The 35-year-old Wilkerson is also a former NFL player, having played with the Bengals (2005-2006) and the Falcons (2007-2008)) as a center. Wilkerson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2011 before moving to Grambling State in 2012 as their offensive line coach.

Wilkerson then made the jump to the NFL as the assistant offensive line coach with the Bears, spending the 2015-2017 seasons with former head coach and one-time Giants defensive coordinator John Fox.

The Giants are not yet believed to have hired an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach. Those moves could be coming at some point this week.