Report: Giants Agree to Terms with OLB Kareen Martin

The new-look Giants linebacker unit is starting to take shape.

In addition to acquiring Alec Ogletree from the Rams—that trade becomes official today at 4 p.m. ET, the Giants have reportedly signed former Cardinals outside linebacker Kareem Martin, who played in Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s system last year.

The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

The 26-year old Martin, 6-6, 265 pounds stepped in full time as a starter last year after Markus Golden suffered a torn ACL. Martin has played in 56 games with 14 starts, 10 of which came in 2017.

Martin who spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the third round out of North Carolina, has 51 career tackles, including 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.