Report: Giants Ask DRC to Take a Pay Cut

The Giants have asked cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut, according to the NFL Network.

Rodgers-Cromartie’s $8.5 million cap figure is currently listed as the seventh-highest on the Giants. He is due a base salary of $6.48 million in what is the final year of his five-year contract signed in 2014.

If Rodgers-Cromartie doesn’t agree to lower his base salary, he could become a cap casualty.

Rodgers-Cromartie was one of three cornerbacks suspended by the team last year, the others being Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple. Still, Rodgers-Cromartie, whose suspension was reportedly due to insubordination resulting from an in-game disagreement with the coaching staff, bounced back from the debacle and re-established himself as a veteran voice in a locker room that ultimately fell apart,

Besides his run-in with the coaching staff, Rodgers-Cromartie, who moved to the slot corerback position, saw his production dip significantly. He started ive out of the 15 games he played, a career low since joining the Giants and his lowest total of starts since 2011 when he started three games with the Eagles.

Rodgers-Cromartie also posted 48 total tackles , his second lowest total with the Giants and saw his passes defensed, which had been in the double digits every year since 2012, take the deepest nosedive of all, dipping from 21 in 2016 to one in 2017.

Rodgers-Cromartie also failed to record an interception for the first time since 2011,

Earlier in the month, the NFL Network reported that the Giants were planning to move Rodgers-Cromartie to free safety to help him extend his career. But that apparently was putting the cart before the horse as unless Rodgers-Cromartie agrees to the pay cut, where he plays next year apparently won’t matter as far as the Giants are concerned.