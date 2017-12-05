REPORT | Giants to Go Back to Eli Manning as their Starting Quarterback

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

As the New York Giants begin to pick up the pieces of a broken season that led to the dismissals of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo, one of the first orders of business reportedly being made by interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is to reinstate Eli Manning as the team’s starting quarterback, according to an NFL Network report.

Giants coaches and staffers had final game-planning discussions today and sources say the expected result is finalized: Eli Manning is the starting quarterback. On Sunday vs the Cowboys, he’ll extend his streak to one. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2017

The move comes as little surprise given Spagnuolo’s reaction last week when asked about Manning.

“Look it, goes without saying, I love Eli Manning and this is tough,” Spagnuolo said last week, “but all I have is love for him and let the rest work itself out.

“Eli has always impressed me. I haven’t had a chance to really see Eli since that particular announcement, but look it, just right here (his heart) for Eli in my regards because we’ve been together through a lot of good things and I respect him a great deal. I really do.”

Spagnuolo will address the media for the first time in his new role Wednesday.