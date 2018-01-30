Report: Giants Hire Hal Hunter as New OL Coach

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has reportedly hired veteran offensive line coach Hal Hunter to be the team’s new offensive line coach per a source, who confirms the initial report of the hiring by The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez.

Hunter’s coaching career began in 1982 when he worked with the team’s outside linebackers and was the strength coach for the College of William and Mary. He switched to offensive line the following year when he moved to the University of Pittsburgh and continued to primarily work with offensive linemen since.

He transitioned to the pros in 2006 as the offensive line coach for the Chargers. In 2012, he took over the team’s offensive coordinator position for Clarence Shelmon under then head coach Norv Turner, a role Hunter held until 2013.

The following season Hunter joined the Colts as the assistant offensive line coach. He was then promoted to the primary offensive line coach in 2016 on Chuck Pagano’s staff.

While with the Colts, he once oversaw an offensive line that had 11 different starting lineup combinations in 2014. Still, that unit helped the Colts offensive set franchise single-season records in net yards (6,506) and net passing yards (4,894), while recording its second-highest point total (458) for a season. The Colts offensive line also allowed only 29.0 sacks in 2014, which ranked eighth in the NFL and was the lowest total for the team since the 2010 campaign.

Hunter did not coach during the 2017 season.