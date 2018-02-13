Report: Giants Hire Mike Shula as Their New Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

After being denied permission by the Minnesota Vikings to speak with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski for their offensive coordinator role, New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has turned to Mike Shula, the son of legendary NFL head coach Don Shula, to fill the role.

NYG have hired Mike Shula as OC. Official announcement later today. Per sources. #NYG — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) February 13, 2018

The younger Shula, who will also be the Giants quarterbacks coach, has had a lengthy history as an NFL assistant coach beginning in 1988, when he served as an offensive assistant with the Bucs for three seasons. He move to the Dolphins in 1991 as a coaches’ assistant, where he worked for his father for two years.

After a three-year stint with the Bears as their tight ends coach, Shula moved back to the Bucs as their offensive coordinator from 1996-1999. He returned to the Dolphins in 2000 as their quarterbacks coach, a spot he held until 2002.

Shula got his first taste of being a head coach at the college level from 2003-2006 at Alabama. He returned to the NFL in 2007 as the quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars.

Most recently, Shula was with the Panthers, serving as their quarterbacks coach from 2011-2010 and then their offensive coordinator from 2013 until 2017. Shula was relieved from his offensive coordinator duties by Panthers head coach Ron Rivera two days after Rivera signed a contract extension.

