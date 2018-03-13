Report: Giants lose free-agent target Andrew Norwell to Jaguars

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s search for the right hog mollies—the big men who play upfront that allow a football team to compete—apparently isn’t off to the kind of start he might have been hoping for.

Andrew Norwell, a one-time undrafted free agent whom Gettleman signed when he was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose top executive is former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, not so famously ousted by the team after the 2015 season following a 6-10 record.

Former Panthers’ G Andrew Norwell intends to sign with the Jaguars on a 5-year deal for $66.5 million, including $30M fully guaranteed, source tells ESPN. He is going to become NFL’s highest paid guard – $13.3 million average. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

The Giants were believed to be highly interested in making a Gettleman-Norwell reunion happen, but with minimal cap space and so many needs across the board, the reality was that a potential marriage between Norwell and the Giants was a dream scenario, regardless of prior media reports that claimed to the contrary.

Gettleman and the Giants won’t have time to cry over the spilled milk of losing Norwell. It’s unclear if they will try to re-sign Justin Pugh, who is also set to be an unrestricted free agent or if they might go in a different direction, such as addressing a woefully thin offensive tackle spot that currently has Ereck Flowers, Chad Wheeler and Adam Bisnowaty under contract as the only guys with live game experience.

Pittsburgh’s Chris Hubbard, a versatile offensive lineman much like Pugh, could be an option for the Giants, who need to find a new starting right tackle who can help protect Eli Manning.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants offensive line allowed 180 total quarterback pressures in 2017, the 12th most in the NFL. Of those, 129 were hurries, which was the 10th most allowed by an offensive line in 2017.