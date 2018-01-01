REPORT | Giants Request Permission to Interview Patriots Coordinators for Head Coaching Vacancy

As John Mara, the co-owner of the New York Giants promised Friday morning after introducing Dave Gettleman as the new general manager, the Giants are now off and running on lining up head coaching candidate interviews.

Per an ESPN report, the Giants have requested permission from the New England Patriots to interview both their coordinators, Josh McDaniels on the offensive side and Matt Patricia on the defensive side.

Giants now have submitted requests to interview Patriots’ DC Matt Patricia and OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, per source. This could be Patricia’s landing spot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

The Giants are also reportedly set to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who, like McDaniels and Patricia, has a bye week this week and would be eligible to interview through the conclusion of the Wild Card games.

Barring a change in plans, Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is also reportedly going to interview for the permanent job at some point either this week or next week

McDaniels and Schwartz both have prior head coaching experience, McDaniels with the Broncos from 2009-2010, and Schwartz with the Lions from 2009-2013.

Patricia does not, but he has an interesting coaching background, having started his pro coaching career as an offensive assistant and then the assistant offensive line coach for the Patriots ion 2004 and 2005.

Patricia switched to the defensive side of the ball in 2006, where he was the Patriots linebackers coach through the 2010 season. He coached the safeties in 2011 and then was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.