REPORT: Giants Set to Name Pat Shurmur as Its Next Head Coach

The New York Giants are reportedly planning to offer their head coaching job to Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Shurmur, who will be busy this coming week preparing for the Vikings showdown against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, would be taking his second crack at being a full-time NFL head coach. He worked with the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, posting a 9-23 record. He also stepped in as the interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015 after the dismissal of head coach Chip Kelly with one game remaining that year.

Besides helping to turn around the Vikings offense into a playoff contender, the 52-year-old Shurmur’s biggest accomplishments of late have been his work with quarterbacks. among those he’ developed include Sam Bradford, who won Rookie of the Year when the two were with the St. Louis Rams; Donovan McNabb, who played in Shurmur’s offense when the two were with the Eagles in 2002-2008, and more recently, Case Keenum of the Vikings, who has led Minnesota on its current playoff journey.

The Giants cannot officially announce Shurmur as their new head coach until sch time when the Vikings season ends. If they win Sunday’s NFC Championship game, the Giants will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to formally introduce Shurmur. If The Vikings lose,m they could formally announce Shurmur as their man as soon as Monday morning.