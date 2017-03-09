Report: Giants Sign FB/TE Rhett Ellison

Giants Sign Former Vikings fullback/tight end Rhett Ellison to help boost running game.

The Giants have a new fullback.

Rhett Ellison, who spent the first five years of his career as a fullback/tight end hybrid for the Minnesota Vikings, has signed a four-year, $18 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed.

Rhett Ellison 4-yr $18M deal with Giants with $8M fully guaranteed at signing — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017



Last week at the combine, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was asked about the possibility of adding a fullback or perhaps a tight-end/fullback hybrid.

“Well it just really depends how things shake out, whether it’s the free agent market, whether it’s the draft class, it depends on what you have to choose from, the guys on your roster,” he said. “If we feel there’s someone out there that can help us, we’ll use him.”

Ellison appears to be a guy who can help them. The 6’5”, 250-pounder is a 2012 fifth-round draft pick who played his college ball at USC.

GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I’ve ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp! — Devon Kennard (@DevonKennard) March 9, 2017

He’s posted 51 career receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns in 73 games played, and has one carry for a 1-yard touchdown.

Ellison, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee at the end of the 2015 regular season but who didn’t miss any playing time last year, is best known for his blocking and for his play on special teams.

The addition to Ellison could spell the end of tight end/fullback Will Johnson’s tenure with the team. Last year, Johnson was signed to a two-year, $2.3 million contract, but he missed the 2016 campaign due to a burner suffered in the preseason.

Like this: Like Loading...