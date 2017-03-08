Report: Giants Sign Free-agent WR Brandon Marshall

Giants add tall receiving threat to passing game arsenal.

Free-agent receiver Brandon Marshall, cut by the Jets last week, won’t have to go very far for his next team.

Marshall is trading in his green jersey for a blue one, as he’s expected to join the Giants on a two-year deal per a report by Kimberly Martin of Newsday.

At 6’4” and 230 pounds, the 32-year-old Marshall, who will enter his 12th season in 2017, gives the Giants the big receiving threat missing from their offense.

Marshall, who spent four seasons with Denver, two with Miami, three with Chicago and the last two with the Jets, has 941 receptions for 12,061 yards and 82 touchdowns over his career.

Among his receiving totals, Marshall has topped the 1,000-yard mark in eight of his 12 seasons, his last such season coming in 2015 with the Jets when he caught 109 balls for 1,502 yards.

Marshall has also topped 100 receptions in a season six times in his career.

Giants giving former Jets WR Brandon Marshall a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Marshall had been due this year to enter the final year of his three-year, $26 million deal with the Jets, a deal in which he was due to count for $7.5 million against the cap.

Marshall is the second member of Gang Green to make the move to the Giants in free agency. Last year, the Giants signed defensive tackle Damon Harrison during free agency.

