Report: Giants to Acquire Punter Riley Dixon via Trade

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters at his pre-draft press conference that he didn’t plan to touch his 2019 stash of picks to move up in this year’s draft.

He didn’t, however, mention anything about using them to acquire players via trade.

Gettleman, whose Giants have been ins search of a punter since cutting Brad Wing in March, will acquire Riley Dixon from the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh-round pick, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The trade is finalized. Dixon for a conditional 7th round pick in 2019 https://t.co/ueUkyp0lDi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2018



It is the third trade for Gettleman since he was named the team’s general manager. Earlier this offseason, Gettleman swung a trade with the Rams to acquire linebacker Alec Ogletree and the Rams’ seventh round pick.

Gettleman also shipped defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Bucs for a draft haul. And now they will send one of their two seventh round picks in 2019 to Denver for Dixon.

Dixon, who will count for $630,000 o the Giants’ 2018 salary cap and $720,000 o the 2019 cap, became expendable after the Broncos signed Marquette King, cut by the Raiders.

In two seasons, Dixon has a career gross average of 45.7 yards and a career net of 41.3 yards, with two blocked kicks and 11 punts out of bounds. He’s also placed 51 of his punts inside the 20 and has had 24 punts downed by his coverage team and has forced 48 fair catches.