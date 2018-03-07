Report: Giants to Acquire Rams OLB Alec Ogletree via Trade

The New York Giants management is finally going to spend resources on linebackers.

And another trade: Rams trading LB Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for two 2018 draft picks, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

The Giants will acquire Rams OLB Alec Ogletree and the Rams’ 2019 seventh round pick in exchange for the Giants 2018 fourth round compensatory pick and their sixth-round pick.

The move will become official on March 14, the start of the new league year.

Ogletree, the Rams first round pick in 2013, is due to count for $10 million against the 2018 salary cap, a breakdown that includes a $3 million base salary and a $7 million roster bonus due March 16, 2018. It is not known, however, if the Giants, who reportedly have an estimated $23,519,984 of cap space to work with in 2018, negotiated a lower cap figure with Ogletree as a result of the deal.