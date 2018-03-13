Report: Giants to Sign Running Back Jonathan Stewart

The New York Giants might not have landed offensive lineman Andrew Norwell, but they have reportedly reached an agreement with another now former member of the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Giants will sign 31-year-old Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, who reunites Mike Shula, his offensive coordinator with the Panthers.

Former Panthers’ RB Jonathan Stewart is expected to sign with the New York Giants, per source. Rejoins his former Panthers’ OC Mike Shula in NY. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Last season, Stewart, who has had various injuries in the latter part of his career, finished second on the Panthers in team rushing with 680 yards on 198 carries. His six rushing touchdowns tied Cam Newton for most on the team.

Stewart’s arrival likely means that Orleans Darkwa, who is an unrestricted free agent, will be moving on.