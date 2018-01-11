Report: Giants Trim Head Coaching List Down to 3

The New York Giants decision making brass were believed to have spent Thursday with their heads together regarding the team’s next head coach, and according to a report by the New York Post, they have, at the very least, narrowed down their field to three candidates.

The three candidates in question include two offensive minded coaches, Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinators of the Vikings and Patriots respectively, and Matt Patricia, the Patriots defensive coordinator.

The Giants also interviewed interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Spagnuolo was largely thought to be a longshot for the position as was Studesville, whom per The Sporting News is interviewing for a staff position with the Dolphins.

Of the Giants three reported finalists, none have been known to have interviewed with team co-owner Steve Tisch. Tisch did meet with Wilks when he came in for his interview Tuesday but would obviously have to sign off on whoever the choice is, something he’s unlikely to do unless first meeting the candidate.

The Giants head coaching rumors have been swirling faster than the confetti falling after a Super Bowl victory. The Daily News reported that “all signs” are pointing to Patricia as the front-runner. However Peter King of MMQB reported that he’s hearing Patricia is the favorite for the Lions coaching vacancy, but that Patricia favors the Giants.

And an earlier report out of Arizona has claimed that Shurmur is the leading candidate for the Cardinals head coaching job.

It’s unknown if the Giants have a time frame for naming their head coach, but they will at minimum have to wait through the weekend while the Vikings and Patriots continue through the divisional round of the playoffs.

In other coaching news, Giants receivers coach Adam Henry has joined the Cleveland Browns in a similar role.HEnry is the third former Giants assistant coach from Ben McAdoo’s staff to find work elsewhere, joining former offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan (Broncos quarterbacks coach), and former quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti (Bengals quarterbacks coach).