Report: Louis Riddick Next on the Giants GM Interview List

Update: The Giants have confirmed that they have interviewed current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position.

The 48-year-old Riddick is a former NFL safety having played with the 49ers, Falcons, Browns, and Raiders. Following his pro career, he transitioned to the front office, where he served as a pro scout for Washington for four seasons before being promoted to their Director of Pro Personnel spot, a role he held from 2005-2007.

Riddick then joined the Eagles as a pro scout in 2009 and was promoted to their director of pro personnel position, a job he held from 2010 to 2013.

He has been with ESPN as an analyst since leaving the Eagles. According to his ESPN bio, Riddick is a regular contributor on NFL Insiders, NFL Live and SportsCenter and the in-season NFL Insiders: Sunday Edition. He also contributes to ESPN Radio and ESPN Insider on ESPN.com.

Riddick becomes the third candidate to interview for the Giants this week. Marc Ross, the Giants’ current Vice President of Player Evaluation, interviewed with co-owner John Mara and consultant Ernie Accorsi Monday, and Steve Tisch, the other co-owner, Wednesday.

Dave Gettleman, who spent several years with the Giants before taking the Carolina Panthers general manager position in 2013, interviewed with Mara, Accorsi and Tisch Wednesday, the club confirmed.

Interim general manager Kevin Abrams is expected to have an interview at some point in the coming days. It is unclear if the Giants have additional candidates who are currently on other teams on their short list for interviews, but Mara did say after announcing the dismissals of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on December 4 that he would not rule out hiring a new general manager before the end of the season.

Putting a new general manager in place before the end of the season would make sense for the Giants on numerous levels. For starters, it will allow the new general manager to watch some practices and at least the regular-season finale.

It would afford the new general manager an opportunity to meet in person with all the players before they scatter around the country for the offseason.

Most importantly, it would give the new general manager a head start on compiling a list of potential head coaching candidates.