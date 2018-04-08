Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Attend the Start of the Offseason Program

The New York Giants will begin their 2018 offseason conditioning program Monday, and a very important person in the team’s 2018 plans is expected to be there.

That important person would be receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he will report to East Rutherford to meet his new teammates and coaches, and to work out with the team.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr tells me that he is planning to be at the #Giants facility tomorrow for the first day of the team’s offseason conditioning program to “check in, workout in the gym and meet with some people.” @OBJ_3 has a plane scheduled to leave later today. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 8, 2018

Beckham, who is seeking a new contract that will make him one of, if not the highest paid players in the game, is still rehabbing from a season-ending broken ankle injury suffered in Week 5 of last year.

While he hasn’t been cleared for football activities—head coach Pat Shurmur said last month that Beckham probably won’t be ready to hit the field with his teammates until training camp—the receiver’s decision to report for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program is certainly a step in the right direction as far as establishing good faith in the early stages of any contract negotiations that might have already commenced.