Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Report to Training Camp

Breathe easy, New York Giants fans, because according to a NFL Network report by reporter Kim Jones, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to report to the team’s training camp Wednesday by the 1 p.m. reporting deadline given to the rest of the team yet to report.

Just confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr will report on time to #NYG training camp Wednesday. “He wants to play football, he wants to win,” source close to @OBJ_3 said. (OBJ told reporters at his camp in June that he would not hold out.) — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) July 23, 2018

Beckham, one of the biggest stars in the NFL in need of a contract extension, has been a model of cooperation with the team as far as communication has been concerned.

He put in more than jut a handful of cameo appearances during the team’s offseason program and OTAs, and showed up for the three-day mandatory minicamp, doing as much as he was permitted as he continues his rehab from a season-ending ankle injury.

Omw…. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 22, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

Beckham has also stayed out of the tabloids ever since a short video that put him in a questionable light emerged earlier in the year. The 25-year-old has, as he’s always done, been training out in Los Angeles while still keeping up with a demanding schedule that has included him hosting youth football camps both in New Jersey and in his home state of Louisiana.

The Giants have not commented on any plans regarding a contract extension for Beckham other than for co-owner John Mara, who while expressing hope that Beckham would be a Giant for life, has said that the contract will get done when it gets done.

The next steps for Beckham and the Giants is to get him cleared to do 100 percent of the football activities this summer—Beckham was held out of team drills in the spring—and gauge where he is in his recovery.

If everything continues to progress according to schedule, there is a good chance that the Giants and Beckham’s agents will begin contract talks with a goal of getting a new deal done shortly before the start of the regular season.