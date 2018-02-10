Report: Vikings Decline Kevin Stefanski Permission to Interview with Giants

The New York Giants search for an offensive coordinator will apparently continue a few more days.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly denied their current quarterbacks coach, Kevin Stefanski, from interviewing with Pat Shurmur, the team’s former offensive coordinator and new Giants head coach.

Stefanski, who had interviewed for the Vikings offensive coordinator gig, lost out on that role to now former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

The Giants, meanwhile, could turn their attention to Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley, but Staley is still under contract for at least another season which means the Eagles, who could end up losing offensive coordinator Frank Reich to the Colts if he is hired as their new head coach, could block him from interviewing with their NFC East division rivals.

NFL rules allow teams to deny assistant coaches still under contracts for coordinator jobs because such a move isn’t technically considered a promotion.

The league has no such rules in place for assistant coaches who wish to interview for head coaching vacancies, though there is a window governing when teams can interview assistant coaches for head coaching jobs if their team is still alive in the postseason.

In the case of the Giants vacancy, the new offensive coordinator will not be responsible for calling the plays, a role that Shurmur has already said he’ll handle.

One other potential candidate to watch for the Giants offensive coordinator role is former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was fired by head coach Pete Carroll as part of a coaching shakeup on his staff.