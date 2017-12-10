REPORT | Dave Gettleman Emerges as a Front Runner for Giants Vacant GM Position

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

With the news of John Dorsey signing on with the Cleveland Browns as their new general manager, Dave Gettleman, who spent 14 years with the Giants in various roles including Pro Personnel Director and the Senior Pro Personnel Analyst before leaving in 2013 to take on the general manager position with the Carolina Panthers, is believed to be the front-runner for the Giants vacancy according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While with Carolina, Gettleman straightened out the Panthers salary cap situation and rebuilt the roster, turning it into a Super Bowl contender.

Gettleman, who was fired by the Panthers before the start of training camp this year, ticks off several boxes for the Giants general manager position.

He worked under former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is leading the search for his old team. Gettleman also has strong ties to the organization and would be someone who, despite his time away in Carolina, provide the stability and continuity that Giants ownership has historically sought.

Rapoport reported that while the Giants could settle their general manager vacancy before the end of the season, they’re more likely to wait until after the 2017 regular season campaign ends.

If Gettleman is named the next general manager, the NFL Network reports that a potential candidate for the Giants next head coach is current Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Wilks began his NFL coaching career in 2006 as the defensive backs coach with the Bears. In 2009, he went to the Chargers in the same role before landing with the Panthers in 2012 in that role as well.

Wilks was promoted to the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator position this year after defensive coordinator Sean McDermott accepted the Buffalo Bills head coaching job.

The 48-year-old Wilks, 48 is one of the minority head coaching candidates recommended to league teams by the Fritz Pollard Alliance.

Giants co-owner John Mara has said he would prefer the team get its next general manager in place so he could have a say in the team’s next head coach.