Reports: Giants Appoint Interim Head Coach, General Manager

The New York Giants have reportedly named defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as their interim head coach and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams as their interim general manager for the rest of the season, per multiple media reports.

The 57 year old Spagnuolo has prior head coaching experience, having serve as the head coach of the then St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011. He compiled a 10-38 overall record in his three seasons with the Rams, the second-lowest winning percentage for a non-interim coach in the franchise’s history.

Spagnuolo also interviewed for the Giants head coaching vacancy after the team parted ways with Tom Coughlin in 2015.

Abrams, the team’s assistant general manager, has been with the team for 16 seasons, where his primary responsibility has been managing the team’s salary cap and ensuring its compliance with the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement.

#Giants interim GM Kevin Abrams interviewed for the vacant #Lions GM job. He is a favorite of former #NYG GM Ernie Accorsi and is respected around the league. Expect him to get a real interview for the full-time job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017



According to his team biography, in recent years Abrams has worked with the college and pro personnel departments to evaluate players prior to the draft and free agency. Abrams, who has previously received consideration for the Detroit Lions general manager job, could be a candidate for the Giants position on a permantn basis according to the NFL Network.

The Giants have scheduled a press conference with team co-owner John Mara for 2 p.m. ET.