Reports: Giants Expected to Lose Richburg, Kennard in Free Agency

The legal free agency window I only a little more than a day old, but it looks like two more Giants players, both of whom were starters and draft picks, are headed elsewhere.

Center Weston Richburg is report signing with the 49ers in what ESPN reports will be a five-year deal. Kennard will reportedly join the Detroit Lions on a three-year, $18.75 million deal.

With those departures, and with offensive lineman Justin Pugh (R1-2013), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (R3-2014) safety Nat Berhe (R5 2014) both currently unrestricted free agents whose respective returns are in doubt, the Giants have only one player, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (R1-2010) from their last seven draft classes who has received a second contract.

They also only have three players–WR Odell Beckham Jr., Ereck Flowers and Landon Collins–remaining from the 2011-2015 classes.

The Giants have thus far been quiet in free-agency negotiation window. They were said to have interest in Carolina guard Andrew Norwell, but he reportedly will sign with the Jaguars, who offered him a five-year, $66.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The Giants also have interest in Steelers unrestricted free agent Chris Hubbard according to a league source, and are one of seven teams with a reported interest in Patriots running back Dion Lewis, according to Pro Football Talk.