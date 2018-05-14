Roster Transactions: Giants Swap Out Cornerbacks

the New York Giants signed cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, a player who took part in their rookie minicamp over the weekend as a tryout candidate. To make room for Lewis-Harris, the team waived cornerback C.J. Goodwin, whom they had been awarded off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on May 2.

The 29-year-old Lewis-Harris has played in 33 games over his career, with stints with the Bengals and Ravens. Before being signed by the Giants, he had been with the Broncos, who released him shortly after the 2017 season began.

Lewis-Harris’ agency, Goal Line Football, announced the pending transaction Sunday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport identified Goodwin as the player whose roster spot Lewis-Harris is taking.