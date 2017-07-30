Safety Jadar Johnson Retires

New York Giants safety Jadar Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of Clemson, has decided to retire.

Johnson was signed on May 11. He flashed at times during the spring, and was present with the team when they opened camp Thursday. However, he was not on the field for the first practice, the team citing an “illness” for his absence.

Johnson’s agent, Trey Robinson, released a statement on behalf of his client, as follows:

“After seriously weighing his options, Jadar Johnson has decided to retire from football today to pursue other interests. This was not an easy decision for him to make, but it is the right decision for him. He has new ventures that he wants to pursue and he values his health. Jadar is very grateful to the Giants’ organization for the opportunity they provided him. At this time, Jadar would like for the media to respect his and his family’s privacy as he closes this chapter in his life.”

Johnson’s retirement announcement comes just a few days after the New York Times published a report on a study done by a neuropathologist on the brains of 202 deceased football players.

Of those, 111 played in the NFL. The study found that the brains of 110 of those athletes were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Two days after that article appears, Ravens offensive lineman John Urschelm 26 years old, abruptly retired from the NFL

It is not clear if the CTE study was solely behind Johnson’s decision, but certainly it’s been behind some of early retirement decisions of other NFL players, most recently Ravens offensive lineman John Urschelm 26 years old, abruptly retired from the NFL two days after the study was released.

Head coach Ben McAdoo said he had a personal conversation with Johnson prior to the announcement of the rookie’s decision, but predictably didn’t reveal the nature of the discussion.

“I wish the man nothing but the best. He’s a young man with a bright future ahead of him,” the head coach said.

