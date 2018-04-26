Saquon Barkley’s New Teammates React to His Drafting

Saquon Barkley, the newest New York Giant, hails from the famed Penn State University, playing in a region commonly referred to as “Happy Valley”. When the Giants took the running back with the second overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, Happy Valley temporarily moved to New Jersey, as the selection was met with unanimous praise from his new teammates in blue.

The evening began with some online premonitions from Odell, ironically made while reflecting on his own draft day four years earlier. In the Instagram post, Beckham had tagged Barkley, perhaps foreshadowing things to come.

Sure enough, Beckham was among the first to publicly welcome Barkley, making another bold prediction on Twitter.

Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can’t wait Lil brudda — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

Barkley, talking to the New York media for the first time as a Giant via a conference call, remarked that his friendship with Beckham goes far beyond social media, remarking that he met the superstar receiver shortly after the NFL Scouting Combine, while training in Los Angeles.

“(We) built a great relationship and (he) welcomed me in with open arms and gave me great advice, the good things and the bad things,” Barkley said. “I feel like it’s important to learn from people’s mistakes and he’s the guy at the top of the game right now and everyone’s looking at him. So, I’d be dumb not to try to learn from the lessons he has taught me and told me.” Beckham wasn’t alone in the social media greetings, as many Giants took to Twitter to welcome Barkley in.

Congrats to you @saquon man glad to have you part of the team…it's a blessing for sure enjoy…tomorrow is work day 💯 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) April 27, 2018

Welcome to the fam big dawg ‼️‼️@saquon — Wayne Gallman II (@Wanye_Kanye) April 27, 2018

Welcome to big blue @saquon I’m excited to see you work! Get ready to get this work in practice! Can’t get no more free Randy!!! 💪🏾 congrats and enjoy this time bro! — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) April 27, 2018

Former Giants likewise approved of the move.

Welcome to the best franchise in the land @saquon @Giants — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) April 27, 2018

Welcome to the squad, @saquon. Happy to see your hard work pay off and am excited for what’s to come! #gmen — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 27, 2018

Barkley will unofficially don a Giants jersey for the first time when the teams hosts its rookie minicamp on May 11-12.

