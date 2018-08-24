Service Announcement: Inside Football’s New Publishing Platform

Over the years, we have received inquiries from our readers about our internet coverage and plans to move it forward into current times. The Maven (ticker symbol We have been searching for a solution that allows us to offer readers common features such as an app, multimedia and more, and we have finally found that solution in the form of a new publishing platform called(ticker symbol MVEN ). The Maven’s online publishing platform allows us to offer our readers the following features: An app that allows you to quickly access content on your iPhone, iPad or Android.

A new forum and community experience where registered users can post comments under articles, engaging with Inside Football staff as well as with each other.

A more reliable (and easier) content delivery system with better up-time and faster performance.

Action and candid photographs taken by professional and credentialed photojournalists included with every article.

High quality video and audio integration available to readers with just a click of a button. The folks at the Maven are also working behind the scenes to add new features such as an email newsletter which will allow us to package the top stories of the day and email them to readers; and a special category for Inside Football’s paid subscribers where we hope to eventually post our online subscription product and other premium content. SPEAKING OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PRODUCT We will continue to offer the weekly postgame newsletter at insidefootball.com. As we have done in the past, we will email the issue to our paid subscribers and we will post the issue with a downloadable link to the PDF. You will also receive an email alert from insidefootball.com when the issue has been posted, and will be able to log in to access your account. As we have done in the past, we will email the issue to our paid subscribers and we will post the issue with a downloadable link to the PDF. You will also receive an email alert from insidefootball.com when the issue has been posted, and will be able to log in to access your account. We will also continue to accept orders and renewals through our current online store found at https://shop.insidefootball.com/main.sc And we will continue to update the roster, depth chart and transactions pages we have on insidefootball.com. TO SUMMARIZE… The daily content–stories, interviews, transcripts, features, etc.–will be found on the Maven’s publishing platform. The direct link is https://footballmaven.io/nygiants/ There is a free app available for download to your smart phone. Look for the following icon (Apple users can click on the icon which will take them to the iTunes store: Inside Football readers are invited to register on the Maven site. This is a free service and takes just a few seconds. Registration is only necessary if you plan to participate in the community; you DO NOT have to register if you only plan to read articles. The Inside Football subscription products will continue to be emailed to paid subscribers AND posted on insidefootball.com. It will NOT be posted to the Maven platform at this time. The Inside Football subscription shop will remain at https://shop.insidefootball.com/main.sc Our contact information also remains unchanged. QUESTIONS? Please let us know if you have any questions or feedback about this new arrangement.