Shaun O’Hara Unloads on Giants Offensive Line, Ereck Flowers

Former New York Giants center Shaun O’Hara, now an analyst for the NFL Network and a regular presence around the Quest Diagnostics Center, knows a thing or two about offensive line play.

And O’Hara, who has never been shy with voicing his opinion, hasn’t liked what he’s seen from the Giants’ offensive line.

“The one thing that just leaves you scratching your head is the simple aspects of the game,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Combination blocks are things that Dave [Diehl] and I were working on in high school. If you’re doing a combination block with your guard or with your tackle you shouldn’t be tripping on each other, you shouldn’t be getting split by a defensive tackle. And we all watched the game and the first two snaps of the game they lose eight yards on two running plays.

“You’re going to struggle each and every week if your fundamentals are that poor. And every time I turn on the film it’s just little technique stuff. If I was the o-line coach those guys wouldn’t leave the field until we got it right.”

The Giants are currently averaging 59.2 rushing yards per game, 31st in the league. Although they’ve done a better job of late with protecting quarterback Eli Manning, that was a result of the coaching staff tweaking the scheme in such a way where the offensive linemen barely have to hold their blocks.

O’Hara’s sharpest criticism was saved for left tackle Ereck Flowers, whose run blocking, once thought to be a strength, has been abysmal this year. He has also allowed 12 total pressures this year according to Pro Football Focus, tying him for 18th among offensive tackles.

“I watched Ereck Flowers,” O’Hara said, “Our standard is so low it’s like, ‘Oh, you know, it wasn’t that bad. He didn’t ruin the game.’ I mean, he’s gotten better in pass protection but his run his run game footwork and effort is awful.”

The Giants will need to decide whether to pick up Flowers’ option year after this season.