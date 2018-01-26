Shurmur: Giants Will Hold Beckham to Team Standards

In case anyone was wondering, Pat Shurmur is well aware of what a game changer and impact player receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can be.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Shurmur said during his introductory press conference, adding that he scouted him when he was with Philadelphia. “I’ve watched him play and compete and when you throw out the other stuff out, he’s outstanding. So it makes sense to throw him the football, I’m going to say that right away.”

But Shurmur isn’t blind to the fact that for as talented as Beckham is, he’s also a lightning rod for occasionally drawing the wrong kind of attention with his histrionics. And Shurmur is determined to not only get to know Beckham, but to spell out what’s expected of him and the rest of the players for that matter.

“I think what needs to happen is I need to get to know him, know what makes him tick and talk to him about what it is that we’re looking for from a guy that plays for the New York Giants, Shurmur said. “Those are the things that go back to relationship building.”

The relationship building Shurmur spoke of was in response to a locker room that seemed to fall apart at the seams last year due to internal squabbles. Although Beckham was on injured reserve for most of the season, Shurmur said it’s important for the players to understand the importance of being a professional which, in reading between the lines, means that egos and “me first” attitudes need to be checked at the door.

“I think what you do is start by developing a relationship with those guys who love to play football and then you’re constantly talking to them about what it means to be a good pro,” Shurmur said.

“For a receiver it means even though you’re frustrated that you didn’t get the ball, you have to make sure you keep that in check. … We, as coaches are educators and will work with the players, and it’s important to inspire them to play their very best.”

Beckham, who is rehabbing from a season-ending broken ankle, will enter the option year of his rookie deal. At one point he expressed a desire to be the highest paid player in the game, but the Giants don’t seem in any rush to resolve his contract status for the future.

“We will deal with that at the appropriate time,” team co-owner John Mara said after Shurmur’s press conference. “That is not necessarily right now. I’ve said before many times that we want him to be a Giant. We will get something done at some point.

“I first want Pat to sit down with him and for them to have a good understanding of how we are going to act going forward. I have a lot of confidence that it will work out well, but we’ll see.”