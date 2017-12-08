Spags’ Men React To DC’s Promotion

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon has been through the interim coach tango before.

Back when Vernon was still introducing himself to the NFL scene as a defensive end with the Miami Dolphins, he played witness to the firing of Joe Philbin, who was fired after a 1-3 start to the 2015 season.

In Philbin’s place went Dan Campbell, a former tight end who was coaching Miami’s current group at the same position.

Two years later, Vernon is going through a repeat with the Giants, one that he said no one saw coming when the season started.

This time, it will be defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo serving in the role of interim head coach.

“Coming in last year, to this day, I never would’ve thought that was going to happen,” Vernon said, referring to the firings of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

“Towards the end of the season, the guys’ mentality is playing for pride right now. Playing for pride, try to get these wins, still going out there and fighting. And that’s really the mentality right now that we’ve got in this locker room.”

Though it was gained under the least ideal circumstances, Spagnuolo’s defesse seems excited about their coordinator’s promotion which will officially take effect on Sunday afternoon when the Giants welcome in the Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM, FOX).

“He’s a great guy with a lot of great energy and positivity,” linebacker B.J. Goodson said of Spagnuolo. “Obviously, he knows the game, he’s been around so I think he’ll do great.”

“Everyone’s keeping a positive mindset around here, just like when Coach McAdoo was here. We’re all just trying to win,” added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

“Spags can bring great energy. I’m already used to seeing him as a defensive coordinator. I already have a great relationship with him and he can bring the energy to the whole team, the offense also.”

Spagnuolo’s defense was the driving force behind the Giants’ successful 11-5 mark last season, as they held opponents under 20 points in eight games last season. Two of those occurrences came against the Cowboys, who endured two of their three regular season losses to the Giants.

While Spagnuolo’s promotion has generated a bit more excitement for the Giants’ final four games which features a trio against NFC East competition, the defensive players did acknowledge their part in the Giants’ 2017 regression. Some believed they let the second-year head coach McAdoo down, feeling responsible for his ousting.

“Coach Mac was a great coach. I looked up to him. We had great conversation. We had great chemistry,” said safety Landon Collins, one of McAdoo’s most vocal defenders in the locker room. “It’s definitely on us. It’s the whole organization, just players-wise, not playing good.”

“The season didn’t go quite as everyone thought it was going to go, but at the end of the day, when you step out on the football field, you’re still a pro and you got to approach the game that way,” echoed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul “You can’t be lackadaisical over here.”

Spagnuolo has already brought some different changes to the Giants’ routines. For the first time since 2014, the team held a Friday practice, a departure from McAdoo’s plan of a Friday off day before going “80 percent” on Saturday.

“I kind of like how we had (practice on Friday) and had a little more time to rest,” linebacker Calvin Munson said. “I think it went fine. It was just kind of a weird timing thing because we were switching some of the days.”

What’s done is done for New York, and the team looks forward to playing for each other this holiday season. If all goes well over these final four games, the unit could provide their coordinator a gift of epic proportions: an improved chance at full-time Giants head coaching duties.

“It’s kind of weird to see him as the head coach. I gave him a little grief for it, but it’s cool. It’s different and I know the defensive guys are definitely going to play hard and he’s on all us now,” Collins said with a smile.

“He got his head coaching cap on, I’ll tell you that much. I think it’s a big difference. If something’s not right, he makes us all redo it right then and there and he will definitely come back to it. It’s a little faster out there now.”