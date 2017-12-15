Steve Spagnuolo: Eli Apple, Landon Collins Issue Will Get Worked Out

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said that sometimes spats develop between teammates and that eventually they get worked out.

He was of course, referencing the latest drama to hit the New York Giants locker room this week involving beleaguered cornerback Eli Apple and safety Landon Collins.

The flak began Wednesday when Collins, who is one of the young emerging leaders in the Giants locker room, spoke about the struggles of his fellow defensive back and said that he had reached out to Apple several times to show his support.

On Thursday, Apple disputed Collins claim that the two had a discussion, though he did say that cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and receiver Brandon Marshall wre guys who approached him with advice and support.

Collins, when informed of Apple’s statements, declined to get into a war of words, but tersley said, “I guess he don’t remember things.”

“We are a family,” Spagnuolo said Friday. “There are going to be disagreements in families and grown men. I’m banking on it will all get worked out.”